Analysts Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $15.74

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,678,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after buying an additional 1,635,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 978,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

