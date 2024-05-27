Analysts Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target at $71.25

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 71.6% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

