Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) PT at $73.44

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.44.

LYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,359 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 309,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 411,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

