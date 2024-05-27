Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) PT at $124.75

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,550,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 436,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after buying an additional 209,450 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 64.6% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 335,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,861,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nabors Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $72.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $780.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

