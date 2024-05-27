Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) PT at $124.75

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $72.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $780.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
