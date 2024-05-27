AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

AnalytixInsight Stock Down 12.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

