Analyzing Argo Blockchain (ARBK) & Its Peers

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Argo Blockchain to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $57.72 million -$35.03 million -2.49 Argo Blockchain Competitors $2.72 billion $394.40 million 4.30

Argo Blockchain’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain’s competitors have a beta of 5.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -70.83% -27,427.20% -39.43% Argo Blockchain Competitors -92.11% -476.68% -21.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Argo Blockchain Competitors 434 1623 2455 74 2.47

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 63.02%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Argo Blockchain competitors beat Argo Blockchain on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

