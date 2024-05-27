Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 2,547,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,673,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.