Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,031. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe purchased 3,509 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

