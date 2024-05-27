Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
NYSE AHH opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.90 and a beta of 0.97. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.11.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 124,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 120,132 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 970,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
