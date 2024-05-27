Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 654,855 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 207.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 654,855 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eaton were worth $233,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,983,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $340,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eaton by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,767,000 after purchasing an additional 918,422 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 21,664.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,157,000 after acquiring an additional 314,789 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.89. 1,495,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $172.67 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

