Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 164.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in DexCom were worth $732,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,857,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 167,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,065 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $127.37. 2,275,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,972. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

