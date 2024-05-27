Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 217,327 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,327 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.64% of Datadog worth $256,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Datadog by 2,148.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,176 shares of company stock worth $86,571,194 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $123.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,165. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.25, a P/E/G ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

