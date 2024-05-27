Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 431,714 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,138,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431,714 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $449,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CoStar Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,877,000 after purchasing an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 556,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSGP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.93. 1,236,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,426. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.