Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 51,175 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,175 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.76% of Fortive worth $238,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $268,686,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 15,382.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 630,678 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Fortive by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after acquiring an additional 620,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after acquiring an additional 512,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

