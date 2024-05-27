Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 524,721 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524,721 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of Arista Networks worth $535,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded up $5.13 on Monday, reaching $306.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,845. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.32 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

