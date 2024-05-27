AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,987,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,621 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE T traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,995,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,262,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

