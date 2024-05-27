Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,521 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.17.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

