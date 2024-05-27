AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Lowered to $3,024.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,066.53.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,792.90 on Thursday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,009.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,830.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 311.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $49,339,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

