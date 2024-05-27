Axie Infinity One Day Volume Reaches $48.25 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $48.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.77 or 0.00011312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,711.51 or 0.99973772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011651 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00112899 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003721 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,208,171 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,188,053.7328952 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.74914287 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $31,365,009.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

