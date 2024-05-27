Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.80.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BMI

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMI opened at $200.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.96. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $202.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,979 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,578 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.