Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.9 %

BCSF stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 25.4% in the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 58.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth about $847,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.