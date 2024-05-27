Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,103 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $27,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $96,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 85.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after buying an additional 161,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,698,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,261. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

