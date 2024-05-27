Bank of America Raises BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Price Target to $31.00

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBBB. UBS Group cut BBB Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:TBBB opened at $28.24 on Thursday. BBB Foods has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,440,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,646,000. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,004,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,668,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

