Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.56. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.55%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

