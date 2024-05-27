Barclays Raises Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Price Target to $9.00

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa America raised Full Truck Alliance to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of YMM opened at $8.95 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 26.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,698,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,826,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,001 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,086,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 16,776,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,157 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,807,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,822,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.