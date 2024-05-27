Beldex (BDX) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $214.27 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.99 or 0.05597139 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00055037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,469,148 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,089,148 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

