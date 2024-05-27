Beldex Price Down 3.6% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. Beldex has a total market cap of $215.76 million and $1.23 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.90 or 0.05621511 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00055270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00015817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,464,126 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,084,132 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

