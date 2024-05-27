Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,062,000. Broadcom comprises about 4.7% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $14.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,407.84. 1,672,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,539. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $690.77 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,324.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

