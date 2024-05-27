Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.75 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.11. 3,382,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,508. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.48.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

