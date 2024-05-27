Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. American Express comprises 1.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

AXP traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.18. 1,624,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.64. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

