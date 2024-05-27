Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $326,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after buying an additional 3,311,563 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,444,000 after buying an additional 2,505,486 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,938,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

