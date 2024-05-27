Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.13. 4,226,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,839,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.