Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,000. Valero Energy makes up 2.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VLO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,740. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

