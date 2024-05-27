Berenberg Bank Boosts Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,565

Energean (LON:ENOG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,425 ($18.11) to GBX 1,565 ($19.89) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Energean Trading Up 1.7 %
LON:ENOG opened at GBX 1,170 ($14.87) on Thursday. Energean has a 1 year low of GBX 807.50 ($10.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,233 ($15.67). The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,098.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,019.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Energean Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Energean’s payout ratio is 11,585.37%.
About Energean
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
