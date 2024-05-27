Berenberg Bank Boosts Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 216

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 211 ($2.68) to GBX 216 ($2.75) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBRE

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

SBRE opened at GBX 171.81 ($2.18) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 124 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.33). The firm has a market cap of £426.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2,454.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

Insider Activity at Sabre Insurance Group

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Bryan Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,340 ($6,786.99). In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Bryan Joseph bought 3,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,340 ($6,786.99). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 28,087 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12), for a total value of £46,905.29 ($59,615.26). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,218 shares of company stock worth $568,963. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.