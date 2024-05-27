Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,431 shares during the quarter. MP Materials comprises 3.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in MP Materials were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MP traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.26 and a beta of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

