Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 4,367 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 2.3% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DVN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,587. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

