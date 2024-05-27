Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 55,813 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,813 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.13% of Viper Energy worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.82. 487,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

