Beta Wealth Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,818 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

DFUS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.59. 286,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,719. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

