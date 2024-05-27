Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.82.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,659. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.44 and a 200 day moving average of $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

