Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 3,042 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,915,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,057 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,649,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,945,000 after acquiring an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after buying an additional 130,073 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,798,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after buying an additional 232,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,181,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 472,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,921. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

