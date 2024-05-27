Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 5,399 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $825,000.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.09. 5,471,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,658,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

