Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Increased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 126.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 255.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

