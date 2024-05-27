BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $88.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $88.35.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.18.

Get Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,394,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.