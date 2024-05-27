BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC reduced its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 291.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.64. 1,066,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.87.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

