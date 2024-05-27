Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.