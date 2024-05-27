Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) versus CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Critical Contrast

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bone Biologics and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.97%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CollPlant Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies $10.96 million 6.02 -$7.02 million ($0.64) -9.00

CollPlant Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -151.99% -121.03% CollPlant Biotechnologies -64.05% -22.17% -18.84%

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies beats Bone Biologics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler and soft tissue fillers for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants for regeneration of breast tissue; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for the treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; as well as develops injectable breast implants and 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures. It has collaboration agreements with Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute; RegenMed Development Organization; International Society for Biofabrication; AbbVie; and STEMCELL Technologies. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

