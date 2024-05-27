Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BWMN. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.88.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $584.78 million, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.38. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,617,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,617,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $93,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,352,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,199 shares of company stock worth $6,320,347. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.