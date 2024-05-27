British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Increased to GBX 460 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 418 ($5.31) to GBX 460 ($5.85) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLND. Barclays cut shares of British Land to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.15) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 397.80 ($5.06).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 409.40 ($5.20) on Thursday. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 421.90 ($5.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 392.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 380.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -359.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,017.54%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

