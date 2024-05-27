Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,563,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 573,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ AVGO traded up $14.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,407.84. 1,672,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,539. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $690.77 and a 1-year high of $1,445.40. The company has a market cap of $652.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,328.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,208.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
